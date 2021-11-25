ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- One person sustained minor injuries during a house fire on Plainview Road, according to the Homeland Park Fire Department.
Firefighters say that the house is a total loss.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, according to Homeland Park FD.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
