PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to douse an abandoned house fire that unfolded Saturday evening.
Pickens Rural chief Billy Gibson confirms to FOX Carolina crews from his department had just arrived at the scene on Turner Road shortly before 11 p.m.
According to fire chief Kevin McClain, neighbors reported hearing an explosion before seeing flames. He also says the house had been abandoned for six years.
The scene was still active around 11:45 p.m.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.