SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) A man and his dog died early Tuesday morning after firefighters say an electric heater sparked a large fire inside the man's trailer.
Glendale Fire Chief Eric Alley says his crews were called to the single-wide trailer on Clark Circle around 1:30 a.m. to find the residence about 80% engulfed in flames.
Family on scene informed firefighters that someone was trapped inside. After about fifteen minutes, crews were able to locate the 69-year-old victim, and his dog, deceased in his bedroom.
Alley says the fire was caused by an electric heater located on the opposite side of the trailer.
He said his firefighters, and their chaplain, took a moment to pray for the man and his family. He asks the community to keep them in their thoughts.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
