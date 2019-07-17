Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said Tuesday afternoon that investigators believe arson was the cause of a house fire along Foxcroft Way.
A neighbor tells FOX Carolina when he arrived on scene he witnessed around six deputy vehicles and a firetruck.
Chief Sutherland said when crews with Hopewell and Centerville Fire Departments responded to the house fire earlier Tuesday morning, they found a man suffering from extensive burns.
Sutherland estimates the burns covered about 70 percent of the man's body. The man was transported to the hospital via helicopter.
According to Sutherland, the fire was considered smaller, and only affected the inside of the home. He says investigators have been able to determine there were about 4-5 points of origin.
Though, what exactly caused the fire has not been released at this time.
Sutherland said the two people inside the home, including the male victim, are believed to have been in a relationship. He said the home belongs to a woman, who was still on scene around 12 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
