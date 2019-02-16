CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) A devastating morning fire left one Candler family without a home, firefighters said Saturday afternoon.
Chief Shane Prestwood with Upper Hominy Fire and Rescue said a call came in at 10:30 Saturday morning reporting a house fire.
Crews arrived to an address on S. Morgan Branch Road to find the single wide mobile home completely engulfed.
Chief Prestwood said units from his department, Enka Candler Fire and Rescue, West Buncombe Fire Department, Skyland Fire and Rescue, and Asheville Fire responded to help contain the flames.
Luckily, Prestwood says no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Though, the home has been deemed a total loss.
No firefighters were injured during containment. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Buncombe County Fire Marshal's Office.
