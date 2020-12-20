CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED and State Fire are investigating following an apartment fire in Clinton that sadly took the life of a child.
According to the Clinton Fire Department, at 5:44 a.m. on Sunday crews responded to a apartment unit on fire. Fire crews were told prior to arrival that there was one victim in inside of the building.
The fire department said crews made multiple attempts to reach the reported person entrapped but were unsuccessful due to fire conditions being so bad.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said the victim that was killed in the fire was a child.
SLED, State Fire, Clinton FD and Coroner’s office are actively investigating.
Officials mentioned that 15 families were displaced by the fire. Both Red Cross and the Landau Apartment facility are assisting residences and finding them housing options.
If any wish to assist the families that lost their apartment to fire this morning, you may do so by contacting the American Red Cross – Upstate at 864-271-8222.
There is also a drop off location for people to donate items to go to these families at 600 West Main in Clinton.
