OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews were called to Yellow Branch Falls in the Walhalla area of Oconee County to help an injured hiker.
While details remain limited, Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton says they received multiple calls regarding a hiker that was believed to have suffered a dislocated knee.
As of 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, crews were still working to locate the victim.
