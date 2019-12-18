GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Tyger River fire chief said a house fire on Apalache Street on Tuesday was deadly.
Chief Jim Redd confirmed a death was being investigated in connection to the fire.
Flames were seen shooting from the home when firefighters arrived.
There is no word yet on what sparked the fire or if anyone else was hurt.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
FOX Carolina has a crew at the scene working to get additional details.
