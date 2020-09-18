EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief of Crosswell Fire District Scott Smith confirmed a structure fire at a home in Easley on Griffin Drive.
Smith reported dispatch received a call at 6:23 p.m. When the first unit arrived, they reported heavy fire and smoke showing front the front of the structure.
Smith said there are no injuries and no one was home at the time. He also said the house is a total loss.
The cause of fire is still under investigation. We will update you when we learn more information.
