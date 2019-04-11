SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Una Fire Chief Jeff Hidden said Thursday a fire that broke out Wednesday night on Ethel Road is believed to be arson
Hidden said someone driving by noticed the fire around 9:30 p.m. and called 911.
Una Fire Department responded to fight the fire.
Hidden said the building had been abandoned for years.
No one was hurt in the fire.
An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started, but Hidden said arson is suspected.
No suspects have been named.
