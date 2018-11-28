OCONEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King says he had a crew on Stamp Creek Road in response to a residential fire.
Chief King says the call came in around 12:29 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived on scene within six minutes to find a single family home up in flames.
He said the home did not have a working smoke detector.
There were two adults inside at the time of the fire, but Chief King says they were evacuated safely and did not need medical assistance.
The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes- though King estimates the damage is 'significant.'
As of 3:00 p.m. crews were still on scene.
Chief King says the Red Cross will be providing assistance to the family in their rebuilding process.
The Chief said he'd like to remind people to always check every smoke detector throughout their home regularly.
