Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A structure that had stood on Clemson University for nearly 100 years was destroyed by fire Friday morning.
PHOTOS: Old barn housing outdoor rec gear at Clemson burns to ground
The Clemson University Fire Department said they were called to a fire in the old Y Barn at the Snow Family Center, located at 275 YMCA Circle, around 7:30 a.m.
Multiple departments from the university, city, Seneca, and surrounding areas responded to help fight the fire.
According to Clemson University's Joe Galbraith, the building housed outdoor fitness equipment and water sports equipment for the campus recreation department.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
Fire chief William Daniel said the barn was originally built back in the 1920s as a hog barn. It later became a YMCA gymnasium.
"It's a real loss for the community," Daniel said.
At the time of the fire, kayaks, canoes, camping equipment and field maintenance equipment was being stored inside, Daniel said.
The building is a total loss. Daniel said it burned rapidly due to the old, dry wood construction and the construction of the items inside.
Hwy 93 between Perimeter Rd & Hwy 123 was blocked due to ice forming on the roads from the fire hoses, Daniel said.
The roads will reopen once the fire trucks clear, Daniel road.
Clemson said updates to the situation can be found here.
Since the barn is on state-owned property, Daniel said SLED has been called in to help with the investigation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Daniel said the barn was slated for eventual demolition when a new campus recreation department building plan was finalized.
Channon Cambers with University Facilities and Capital Projects said the barn was still about a year or two away from being demolished.
