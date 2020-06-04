SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say a condemned motel burned once again Wednesday evening.
North Spartanburg FD confirmed to FOX Carolina around 11:20 p.m. that crews were battling the blaze at the Spartanburg Motor Lodge along Charisma Drive.
Firefighters said the fire was out by 2:30 a.m.
Later Thursday, NSFD Chief Brent Lewis said one of the buildings suffered damage to multiple rooms but no one was hurt.
"Since there is no power on the building it appears the fire was set be it intentional or accidental. This is a condemned property therefore the safety of our crews was our top priority," Lewis said.
Lewis said there is no evidence that the fire had anything to do with any protest or unrest.
This same motel was scorched previously in January and February of 2020, and has seen suspects arrested both before and after its condemnation.
The motel was condemned in June 2019 due to sewage backup and flooding.
