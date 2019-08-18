OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County rescue crews say a man drowned on Lake Keowee late Sunday evening.
Rescue crews confirmed the report to FOX Carolina around 8:20 p.m. Oconee Co. fire chief Charlie King later confirmed to FOX Carolina crews hit the water immediately upon arrival to recover the man's body. He says they recovered the victim about 50 minutes after arriving on scene near Fall Creek Landing, deploying from the beach near boat ramps.
King says the victim has not been identified, referring to future updates from the Oconee County Coroner's Office for details.
SCDNR, the sheriff's office, and the coroner are investigating what happened. Crews from Salem Fire-Rescue, Oconee County Emergency Services, Prisma, and Vineyard Fire Department responded.
King says visitors to Oconee County are encouraged to visit lakes, but to be safe and visit with friends and to use a life jacket.
He also noted the area where the man drowned is near a place known as "The Rock", but the drowning did not occur at that specific area.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
