WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County fire chief said a death investigation is underway after a tree fell on a man Wednesday afternoon in the Foxwood Hills neighborhood.
Chief Charlie King said a property owner on Sweetbriar Trail was cutting down a tree when the tree fell on him and pinned him to the ground.
The Oconee County coroner identified the deceased as Timothy Andrew Butts, 62.
Coroner Karl Addis said the white oak Butts was cutting down had a circumference of about four feet.
The accident happened between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. but Addis said Butt wasn't found until around 2:15 p.m.
The death was ruled accidental.
MORE NEWS - 'I would never try to hurt him' - Woman accused of killing man at Greenville Co. Motel 6 gives tearful apology to victim's family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.