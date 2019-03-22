GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters were called to battle a house fire in the Baucom Park neighborhood off Hudson Road Friday afternoon.
Flames and large plumes of smoke could be seen shooting from the house.
Fire Chief Steve Graham said everyone made it out of the home and no one was hurt.
MORE NEWS - Changes to the Woodruff Road exit on I-385 southbound beginning Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.