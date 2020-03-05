OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A collision involving a school bus is under investigation in Oconee County, but officials say no children were harmed when it happened.
Details are limited, but FOX Carolina was first tipped off to the scene around 5:40 p.m. We called Oconee County Dispatch, who confirmed the collision happened and referred us to an on-scene fire captain.
We were later contacted by Walhalla fire chief Brandon Burton, who told us the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. near Little Country Lane and Hefner Road. The collision involved the bus and one other car. The bus and the car were damaged, but no injuries were reported.
Steve Hanvey, assistant superintendent for the School District of Oconee County, says nine students and the driver were all okay. Parents were in the process of being contacted to let them know their children would be home a little late, and Hanvey says another bus will get those students home.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. We're reaching out to Oconee County Schools for more information.
