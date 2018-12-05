SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) One person was airlifted to a burn center following a late night house fire in Spartanburg County.
Spartanburg County dispatch confirmed that multiple fire departments responded to the scene Wednesday night. They said the house sits on Benjamin Mays Drive off Thurgood Marshall Road.
Cherokee Springs, Boiling Springs, Whitney, Converse, and Mayo fire departments all assisted with the fire.
Cherokee Springs Fire Chief Trent Harper said five people were in the home at the start of the fire.
One person was airlifted to Augusta Burn Center with second and third degree burns. Chief Harper says everyone else made it out alive.
Though Harper says the fire looks to be accidental, an investigation into the cause is underway.
