MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – One person was struck by lightning when severe storms pushed through Marion Thursday afternoon, the fire chief confirmed.
The fire chief said it happened outside the Barbecue Hut on North Main Street.
Lightning struck the victim but did not hit the building or ignite any fires.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
According to the National Weather Service, the victim is in stable condition.
Marion was hit hard by the storm, which knocked down multiple trees across the city and left more than two thousand people without power in McDowell County.
