SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King says a family is without a home after a fire tore through the structure Tuesday afternoon.
King says his crews first received the call around 1 p.m. First responders arrived at the Mill Stone Court home to see the garage area and roof engulfed in flames.
Five fire departments worked together to get the fire under control in about half an hour. King says they believe the fire started in the garage area, though they are still investigating.
Five people are currently residing at the home, which King says is a total loss. Two of those people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely thanks to functioning smoke detectors.
