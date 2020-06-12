HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Honea Path firefighters say a little girl is being treated for burns after falling into a fire pit Friday evening.
Chief Jimmy Smith says the call came in a round 7:01 p.m. on Linda Lane. A fire engine and ambulance responded, and the toddler was taken away to be treated.
The girl's condition is not known as of writing.
