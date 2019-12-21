EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley Fire Department says a house fire Friday night claimed the life of a family's pet.
The department got a call around 9:54 p.m. that a mobile home within Easley city limits was up in flames. Fire Chief Butch Womack says his crews were able to knock down the blaze within five minutes.
Thankfully, the one occupant of the home was able to make it out. However, firefighters say they spent about 45 minutes searching through the damaged home for three animals that had been trapped.
Chief Womack says his firefighters began life saving measures, and were able to successfully save two of the animals.
Sadly, one of the pets did not make it.
“It is unfortunate this family suffered damage to their home and lost a pet. This fire could have been much worse were it not for the occupant’s quick reaction to call 911 and the efforts of all responders. I am proud of the response community in Easley and how we all come together for a common goal," Chief Womack said.
Chief Womack said there were no working fire alarms or fire suppression system inside the home during the incident. At this time, the fire has been deemed accidental.
The fire department was assisted by the Easley Police Department, Pickens County EMS and Combined Utilities.
MORE NEWS:
Remembering Radio: Beloved T.L. Hanna High legend to be laid to rest today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.