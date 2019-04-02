SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Fire Chief said wind blew over a plane that was on the taxiway of the Oconee County Airport on Tuesday.
Chief Charlie King said the single-engine plane had landed and was taxing down the taxiway when a gust of wind blew the plane over on it's nose and damaged the wing.
One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
A small amount of fuel leaked from the plane but was collected by firefighters.
The Oconee County Airport remains open and operational.
