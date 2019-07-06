OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County first responders spent part of their Saturday afternoon rescuing a woman after she fell nearly 60 feet while hiking.
According to fire chief Charles V. King, emergency services were alerted around 3 p.m. to the report that the woman fell from the Blue Hole Falls in the northern area of the county. King says crews hiked to the remote area to begin treatment, and crews indicate she fell about 50 to 60 feet down the waterfall. She was found at the bottom with significant injury.
King says crews worked for more than two hours to build multiple rope systems to evacuate the woman from the falls, and once off the trail she was transported by AirLife to a Greenville hospital for care.
We're told nearly 40 personnel from multiple agencies aided in the response, including Mountain Rest Fire, Mountain Rest Rescue, Long Creek Fire, Walhalla Fire, Oconee Special Rescue, Oconee Emergency Services, the U.S. Forest Service, and Prisma EMS.
King notes Blue Hole Falls is popular with people from around the area each year. While the hike to the falls is easy. King says many leave the trail to find a better view from the bottom of the falls, which can be dangerous. Visitors are encouraged to visit the falls, but to do so safely, responsibly, and totally prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.