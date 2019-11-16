FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County firefighters say a mobile home and camper were completely lost to a blaze that broke out late Saturday evening.
Oconee County FD says the home and camper on Pikes Peak Drive were side-by-side when the fire began. Although no people were home nor injured, a dog inside did not make it and two other dogs have not been found.
Crews are still working to douse the flames as of writing.
