The Mauldin Fire Department confirmed early Tuesday morning, they were battling a fire at the Hejaz Shrine Temple.
The fire department said the call came in just after midnight on Ranch Road.
The Hejaz Shrine Temple is home to roughly 4000 Shriners and includes a banquet hall and Old English Style Pub, according to it's website.
Firefighters say the building is destroyed.
No one was hurt.
While the cause of the fire is still unknown, fire crews expect to be on scene for a while.
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.