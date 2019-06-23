GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville City Fire Department was working to control a fire at a hotel construction site off Woodruff Road Sunday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 5:11 a.m. saying a fire had started at the Tru by Hilton Hotel on Carolina Point Parkway.
The hotel has been under construction for some time. According to their website, it's expected opening date is October 1, 2019.
Right now, firefighters haven't not determined the exact cause of the fire. We will continue to update our coverage as we learn more.
Firefighters with the Mauldin Fire Department were also on scene providing aid.
