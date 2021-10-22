ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews were called out overnight to the scene of a house went up in flames and the roof collapsed.
Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews were called to the scene at 2:30 a.m. to a house on fire along North Hammett Street.
Homeland Park Fire Department's fire chief said crews were able to get the fire under control in under an hour.
No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.
The chief wants to remind people to make sure they have working smoke detectors as it gets colder outside and we begin to use our heaters again.
