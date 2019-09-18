SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Greenville FD says a house fire that erupted Wednesday night has left four people without a home.
FOX Carolina viewer Crystal Mia Jones first tipped us off to the scene with a video of the blaze on Owl Court around 10 p.m.
Battalion chief Chad Campbell with South Greenville FD later told FOX Carolina crews were dispatched around 8:44 p.m., saying two people were home when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Campbell notes the house is a total loss.
Campbell reports no injuries related to the fire.
The Red Cross is now assisting the four residents.
Fountain Inn FD responded as well, with EMS on standby.
