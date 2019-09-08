TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - First responders say the pilot of an ultralight glider crashed near Townville Sunday evening and is now being treated for traumatic injuries.
Townville VFD says the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near Fairplay Road and Jolly Road. A helicopter is taking the pilot of the glider to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment as of writing.
We're told Double Springs FD is the lead agency. We are reaching out for more information from them.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.