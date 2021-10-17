FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2021, file photo, an air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Goleta, Calif. Firefighters persisted in making progress Saturday, Oct. 17, against a wildfire burning for a sixth day in Southern California coastal mountains. The Alisal Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara grew only slightly since Friday to nearly 27 square miles (69 square kilometers). It was 50% contained. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)