COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) The Town of Columbus Fire Department took to social media to say several fire crews were on the scene of a tractor trailer fire on I-26 Tuesday afternoon.
The department says the fire involved a truck hauling trash near mile marker 67 on I-26.
Columbus firefighters are being assisted by Saluda, Tryon and Landrum fire crews.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the crews work to contain the flames, and clear the scene.
