SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Crews from Cowpens Rescue and the North Spartanburg Fire Department helped to rescue a man trapped in an elevator shaft while trying to make repairs at the Spartanburg Fire Department, according to Spartanburg FD's Official Facebook page.
According to the post, a repairman was doing routine work when a valve failure cause the elevator car to fall from the second floor and trap a repair man underneath the elevator car.
Spartanburg FD says that crews were able to raise the elevator car around six to ten feet so that the worker could climb out on his own.
The worker was transported to the hospital for assessment, according to the fire department.
