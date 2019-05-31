GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Parker Fire District worked quickly Friday evening to snuff out flames that started in a home's basement.
Chief Steve Alverson tells FOX Carolina his crews were called out around 9:45 p.m. after the residents of a home on Old Buncombe Road pulled up and saw smoke coming out.
Alverson says nobody was hurt and fire investigators have been summoned.
Crews on scene tell FOX Carolina the fire began in an office, and the quick response kept damage to a minimum with only smoke damage.
