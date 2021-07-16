TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the Wade Hampton Fire Department were sent to put out a car on fire Friday morning.
Fire crews said a call came in at 5:26 a.m. for a vehicle on fire along Mayflower Street in Taylors.
The department said the car was abandoned, there were no injuries and the fire was put out.
MORE NEWS: Coroner calls stretch of I-85 a 'death trap' after 3 killed in multiple vehicle crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.