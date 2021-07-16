TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Wade Hampton Fire Department is currently working to put out a car on fire Friday morning.
Fire crews said the came in at approximately 5:26 a.m. for a vehicle on fire along Mayflower Street in Taylors.
Officials said as of 6:30 a.m., crews are currently on scene continuing to put out the fire.
This is all the information that we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Coroner calls stretch of I-85 a 'death trap' after 3 killed in multiple vehicle crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.