COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are responding to a flipped gas tanker wreck on I-26 in Polk County that NC troopers now say is fatal.
Troopers said a vehicle was traveling east on I-26 near exit 40 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle travelled off the road to the left and collided into the median guard rail. After striking the median guardrail the vehicle overturned and ejected the driver.
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was transported to Mission where they were later pronounced dead.
The Columbus Fire Department said the fire is currently spreading into the woods.
According to a tweet by Tryon Communications, the Tryon fire department was dispatched to assist the Columbus FD and Saluda FD.
The Columbus Fire Department said I-26 is completely shut down from exit 67 to exit 59 East and West while crews work.
Troopers said to to avoid the area because it will be an extended time before it reopens.
Stay tuned for updates.
More news: Dispatch: SWAT on scene, one person in custody after officers serve a warrant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.