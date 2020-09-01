SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at the abandoned Spartanburg Motor Lodge Tuesday afternoon.
The director of Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Division says someone set two rooms on fire at the lodge.
The director says two individuals were found sleeping inside different rooms at the lodge early Tuesday morning. One was taken into custody because of prior warrants for their arrest.
No information has been said about the other individual.
The director has confirmed that the fire has been put out. According to officials the building is scheduled to be demolished soon.
We are working to find out more information.
