GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gantt Fire Department responded to a fire at a home along Brookforest Drive in Greenville County.
According to Fire chief Mark Holbrook, car in a small car port caught on fire. The fire spread to an out building and car on the property and then moved into the neighbors out building.
Chief Holbrook said there is no damage inside of the buildings, just smoke and minor outside damage.
The chief also said there were no injuries to report.
The Gantt Fire Department is investigating for more details.
