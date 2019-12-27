GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews spent part of their Friday evening responding to a home in Greenville.
Details were limited, but we were initially informed of a reported house fire on the 2800 block of Augusta Road. We reached out to dispatch around 9:30 p.m., but were not provided details. We've since reached out to fire officials for information.
Our crew on scene confirmed smoke was still rising from the house, and multiple fire engines were still on scene as of 10 p.m.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
