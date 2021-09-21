LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews in Laurens County responded to a house fire on Easy Road Tuesday morning.
Captain of the Laurens County Fire Department Andrew Ellenberg said the fire started somewhere in the attic but they are not sure what exactly caused it.
Upon arrival, Ellenberg said the attic was burned so much that there was no way of being able to see what started it.
