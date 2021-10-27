North Celestial Drive1.jpg

Fire along North Celestial Drive

 (Viewer submitted)
North Celestial Drive

Fire along North Celestial Drive

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Greer, according to the Greer City Fire Department.

Officials said the fire is located at North Celestial Drive.

Crews are currently on scene.

MORE NEWS: Driver killed in three-car crash on Easley Bridge Road identified by coroner

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.