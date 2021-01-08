Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire Crews with the City of Spartanburg were called to a townhome fire early Friday morning. We first learned of the fire just before 2 a.m.
We're told by Spartanburg County dispatch it was happening at Magnolia Townhomes on East Blackstock Road.
When our crew arrived on scene, they said it appeared only one unit had caught on fire. Our photographer witnessed damage to at least one window of the unit that appeared to be burned out.
No word on if any injuries were involved in the fire. Crews began to clear the scene around 3:40 a.m.
We'll update as we learn more information.
More news: Snow, sleet and rain coming down
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.