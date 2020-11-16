HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Crews are responding to a brush fire in the Evans Cove area of Maggie Valley, according to a Facebook post from Haywood County Emergency Services.
According to the post, the brush fire is contained and crews will continue working on burnout operations through the night.
Haywood County Emergency Services is asking people not to call 911 unless they see flames that directly threaten their residence or property.
