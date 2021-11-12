SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are responding to a business fire near in the Dorman Centre in Spartanburg.
According to a tweet by Spartanburg fire, the Ryan's located at 151 Dorman Centre Drive is currently on fire.
Not Real Time: BUSINESS FIRE: 151 DORMAN CENTRE DR Spartanburg https://t.co/J2gjqgAOsn— Spartanburg Fire (@spartanburgfire) November 12, 2021
We are not sure how the fire started at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
