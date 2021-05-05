GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office is responding to a fatal structure fire in Gaffney.
According to Cherokee County dispatch, the call came in at 4:40 a.m. for a fire along Hetty Hill Street near Fredrick Street.
Dispatch says crews are currently on scene working to put the fire out.
The Gaffney City Fire Department also mentioned to avoid Hetty Hill Street because it will be closed for most of the morning for the investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more info.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim in shooting homicide at Dollar General in Pelzer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.