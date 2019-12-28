SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews doused the flames at an apartment complex's office building in Spartanburg County Saturday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call from the Valley Creek Apartments on Fairforest Road came in around 8:30 p.m. and that several departments were on scene.
Joe Kennedy with Westview FD said crews were on scene within 4 minutes and were able to save half of the office building. We're told half of the building was able to be saved. There was nobody inside and no injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation.
