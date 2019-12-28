SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews are working to douse the flames at an apartment complex in Spartanburg County that broke out Saturday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call from the Valley Creek Apartments on Fairforest Road came in around 8:30 p.m. and that several departments were on scene.
The extent of the blaze is unknown as of writing, but we have crews working to get more information.
We will share updates as they are made available.
