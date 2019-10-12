McDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Volunteer fire crews in western NC asked drivers to avoid a section of Old Fort Road in McDowell County late Saturday night after a tractor-trailer carrying frozen produce got stuck on a curve.
Photos of the scene posted to the Broad River Fire & Rescue page on Facebook around 10:30 p.m. showed the trailer partially turned over of of the side of the road, down an embankment. The post notes getting the tractor-trailer corrected would be an extended operation because of how sharp the curve is along with the fact that the trailer is carrying more than 30,000 pounds of frozen produce.
Broad River crews said the section of Old Fort Road from Highway 9 to McDowell County would be closed for several hours. The section stretches below Smith Store at Shope Ridge. Nearby, Cedar Creek had to be accessed from the other side.
As of 11 p.m., Broad River notes that multiple wreckers responded to the sharp curve. Barricades were in place.
Crews asked drivers to avoid the area. One suggested route wa Highway 9 to I-40.
