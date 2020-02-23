GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews are battling a structure fire with injuries in Cherokee County.
Chesnee Community Fire Department posted to their Facebook page they were assisting Cherokee Creek FD and Macedonia Volunteer FD around 8 p.m. They also say the Regional 1 helicopter has been called in to the area.
Cherokee Creek FD revealed themselves as the lead agency battling the structure fire on the 600 block of Park Gate Road in Gaffney. Crews began battling the flames around 7 p.m. and located two victims in the yard suffering from burns and possible inhalation injuries. CCFD says one person was confined to a bed and had to be pulled out by the other person, and credited her with quick thinking. Both were taken to local hospitals, one by air and the other by ground, for treatment. CCFD says both should survive their injuries.
The fire appears accidental, but CCFD says there were no working smoke alarms inside. The departments is asking residents to ensure their smoke alarms are working regularly.
